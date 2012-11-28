Daily Kos: Who's The "Real Blame" for Benghazi? McCain, Graham and Ayotte? Here's Why.

Folks, I’ve just about had it with McCain (and his lil’ gang) over this fake Benghazi issue. I won’t bore you with obvious points about how Rice became the fall-guy for Hillary and General Petraeus’ areas of responsibility.

My point is this:

Why didn’t these three anticipate the Benghazi attack on 911?

They are wise sages with decades of experience on multiple international security committees. They know all of the generals, ambassadors and security folks. They were fully aware of the unrest in Libya and Egypt.

Did either of them pick-up the phone just once to check on the Embassy Security details as we approached 911?

No…of course not!!

Why not?

Because Ayotte and McCain were on the Romney campaign trail yelling “you didn’t build that” instead of doing their jobs.