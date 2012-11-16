Daily Kos: Petraeus exonerates the White House on Benghazi

Via AP, Petraeus, sworn under oath, in public hearings today "disputed Republican suggestions that the White House misled the public on what led to the violence in the midst of President Barack Obama's re-election campaign" according to Rep. Adam Schiff.

Rep Schiff adds

"There was an interagency process to draft it, not a political process," Schiff said after the hearing. "They came up with the best assessment without compromising classified information or source or methods. So changes were made to protect classified information.

"The general was adamant there was no politicization of the process, no White House interference or political agenda," Schiff said. "He completely debunked that idea."