Peter Bos, Legendary, Inc. CEO, Attaches Ballot Urging Romney Vote To Employees' Paychecks

Would you like your paycheck with a side of political opinion?

That's what employees of real estate developer Legendary, Inc. got last week when they found a copy of CEO Peter Bos' filled-out election ballot attached to their paychecks, according to nwfDailyNews.com. Bos also included a two-page letter telling workers that the election is about “selecting people that can determine the direction for the USA" -- and based on his ballot, that means Mitt Romney.

“To date, I have refrained from advising anyone,” he wrote. “However, this election is different. In my opinion, this is the most important election in my lifetime.”

Several employees weren't happy with the memo, sent out just days before Election Day. “Immediately, I thought that was wrong,” one employee told nwfDailyNews.com.