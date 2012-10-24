Trump Place Fires The Donald: Mogul No Longer The Manager Of Pricey New York High Rise

Oh, the irony.

The condominium board at Trump Place has quietly fired the Trump Organization from managing the pricey high rise on the Hudson River that bears its name.

Sources told The Real Deal that the condominium board replaced Trump with AKAM Living Services, a management firm that has presided over luxury buildings at such high-end zip codes addresses as Central Park West, Fifth Avenue and West End Avenue.

AKAM confirmed to the Huffington Post that they have been retained to manage the property as of November 1st.