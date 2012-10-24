Daily Kos: 1/20/2009 Paul Ryan Plotted To Sabotage US Economy with Newt Gingrich

Today Paul Ryan will be spewing Romney's economic policy in a prepared speech.

I think we should all remember that on January 20, 2009 (inauguration day) Paul Ryan plotted to sabotage the US Economy with 11 Republican Congressmen plus Newt Gingrich and GOP Propaganda Minister Frank Luntz.

Here are the Facts:

FACT 1. In Robert Draper's book, "Do Not Ask What Good We Do: Inside the U.S. House of Representatives" Draper wrote that on inauguration night, 2009, during a four hour, "invitation only" meeting with GOP Hate-Propaganda Minister, Frank Luntz, the below listed Senior GOP Law Writers literally plotted to sabotage, undermine and destroy America's Economy.