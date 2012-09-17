Daily Kos: British PM Cameron & German,s Merkel Tell Netanyahu to Shut the F'ck Up,

I wonder why the US Press is ignoring the fact that 3 weeks ago ... 3 long weeks ago ... British PM David Cameron and German Chancellor Merkel told Bibi to shut the f'ck up, "no" to red lines and gave Bibi a "red light" when it comes to invading Iran.

5 days ago: Haartz Newspaper in Israel reported that Bibi was pissed at the other two countries that fund Israel, Germany and Britain.

BIBI: "The world tells Israel 'wait, there's still time'. And I say, 'Wait for what? Wait until when?' Those in the international community who refuse to put red lines before Iran don't have a moral right to place a red light before Israel," Netanyahu told reporters on Tuesday."

6 days ago: The Haaretz Newspaper of Israel reported that two weeks prior to their report, (3 weeks ago), British PM Cameron sent U.K. officials to secret visit to Israel warning Netanyahu against a unilateral attack on Iran. PM Cameron gave Bibi a "red light."

