Details are being sought regarding the anti-Muslim film "The Innocence of Muslims," which has enraged radical Islamists and provoked protests across the Middle East. Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, were killed in movie-related attacks in Libya on Tuesday and protests continued through the week.
The movie was filmed on a Hollywood set, and its permit has been linked to a Christian charity.
'Innocence Of Muslims' Shot On Hollywood Set, Film Permit Connected To Christian Charity (UPDATED)
